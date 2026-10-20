Commanders enter bye week with questions about who'll step up to replace injured WR Terry McLaurin

The Washington Commanders got bad, but not unexpected, news on Tuesday when Terry McLaurin was ruled out for the remainder of the season with a torn left patellar tendon.

Coach Dan Quinn confirmed the injury during a news conference the afternoon after his team's 23-17 loss to the 49ers . When asked about what's next for his team's receiving group, Quinn said he hadn't gotten that far down the road yet.

“We do have a deep crew at that position, and we'll lean in on a number of the guys to find some of the unique roles that Terry does,” Quinn said.

McLaurin had one catch for 27 yards before he was injured in the first quarter against the 49ers. His absence leaves the last-place Commanders (1-4-1) in a tough spot.

Washington will need to get more production out of veteran Stefon Diggs, rookie Antonio Williams and Treylon Burks. Diggs had six catches for 44 yards and a touchdown against the Niners, and Williams had three receptions for 50 yards.

The Commanders have issues at running back, too. Jacory Croskey-Merritt was placed on injured reserve just before kickoff on Monday, leaving Rachaad White (seven carries) and Jeremy McNichols (five) to split time in the backfield. Austin Ekeler had just one carry.

Washington is likely to use a similar by-committee approach to replace its captain and top receiver.

What’s working

Rookie first-round pick Sonny Styles led both teams Monday with 13 tackles. The linebacker has been stellar in coverage and flashed against the 49ers with a pass breakup against Mike Evans.

Styles leads the team with 46 tackles and has been one of the bright spots on a defense that ranks 26th in the league in yards allowed per play.

What needs help

Penalties. While the Commanders committed seven penalties for 66 yards on Monday, they came at crucial moments.

Those included an illegal shift on a fourth down in the second quarter when the Commanders were trailing 13-3. A game-tying touchdown was called back in the fourth quarter because of a facemask penalty on Chris Paul. With 21 seconds left and the Commanders at the 49ers 28, Daniels was pressured and was flagged for intentional grounding.

Such mistakes, both before and after the snap, have been an issue all season.

Stock up

Chig Okonkwo. After a strong performance last week against the Giants, the tight end led the team with seven catches for 69 yards. His role could only expand in McLaurin's absence.

Stock down

Once again, situational awareness. In the first half Monday, Daniels threw the ball away on fourth down rather than to a receiver. ESPN cameras captured Quinn seemingly confused about what down it was, although Quinn said after the game he was fully aware of the situation.

Regardless, it brought back fresh memories of how Quinn, Daniels and the Commanders botched the final seconds of a tie against the Giants a week earlier.

Injuries

McLaurin isn't the only injured Washington receiver. Burks left the game with an unspecified injury in the fourth quarter. Quinn said he'd have updates next week on him and defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw (knee).

Key number

30.9% — Washington is the second-worst team in the league on third down, ahead of only Cleveland (30.8%). The Commanders went 3 of 12 on third down against the 49ers.

Up next

After a bye this week, the Commanders host the Eagles on Nov. 1.

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