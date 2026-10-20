Commanders' Terry McLaurin to miss remainder of season with torn patellar tendon in left knee

Washington Commanders receiver Terry McLaurin is out for the remainder of the season with a torn left patellar tendon, coach Dan Quinn confirmed on Tuesday.

He will have surgery to repair the injury.

McLaurin, 31, suffered the injury on Monday against the 49ers and had to be carted off the field with an air cast on his left leg. He returned to the area and underwent an MRI to confirm the injury.

The eight-year veteran has played in five games so far this season and has 15 catches for 230 yards and a touchdown.

“Man, he brings a lot on and off the field," Quinn said. “I felt him in so many unique ways this season from training camp to in-season. For him to even start the game like he did was significant.”

McLaurin and the Commanders agreed to a three-year deal worth $96 million just before the 2025 season, which put him under contract through the 2028 season. He is owed a $23.3 million salary in 2027 that includes $5.35 million that is guaranteed for injury if he isn’t healthy by April 1, which puts his future in Washington into question.

In his place, the Commanders will turn to Stefon Diggs and rookie Antonio Williams to produce more in the receiving game. Chig Okonkwo could also provide a spark at tight end.

Washington is 1-4-1 headed into its bye week after the 23-17 loss to the 49ers on Monday.

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