Corey Seager returns from a 23-game IL stint as Rangers gear up for a pivotal Astros series

HOUSTON (AP) — Shortstop Corey Seager was activated from the injured list Friday along with several other moves made by the Texas Rangers ahead of their pivotal series with the Houston Astros.

The 32-year-old Seager missed the last 23 games with inflammation in his lower back. He went 1 for 5 with a home run in two games of a rehabilitation assignment for Double-A Frisco earlier this week before returning to the team for the first time since July 1.

Seager has been limited to 51 games this season. He was placed on the seven-day IL on June 15 with a concussion and missed 12 games before dealing with back inflammation on May 15 that kept him out for 19 games.

He is batting .182 with 10 homers and 25 RBIs for the Rangers this season.

The Rangers enter the weekend series in first place in the AL West and 1/2 game ahead of the Astros.

Also Friday, right-handed pitcher Chase Silseth reported to the team and was added to the active roster after a Wednesday trade from the Angels.

They also recalled righty Luis Curvelo from Triple-A Round Rock and optioned infielder Josh Smith and righty Winston Santos. Left-hander Marco Gonzales was designated for assignment.

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