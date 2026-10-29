Creighton begins anew with Alan Huss taking over for McDermott following 1st losing season in decade

Creighton (16-18, 9-11 Big East)

Alan Huss takes over for Greg McDermott, the program's all-time wins leader who took the Bluejays to the NCAA Tournament 10 times in his 16 seasons. Huss had been coach-in-waiting for 11 months when McDermott announced his retirement in March. McDermott's first losing season since 2014-15 followed 10 straight 20-win campaigns. The Bluejays underwent significant roster turnover in the McDermott-to-Huss transition.

Players to watch

Jackson McAndrew's perimeter shooting prowess gave him the look of a rising star when he was a freshman two years ago, but a foot injury ended his season after four games last year. He'll be counted on heavily. ... Hometown player Jasen Green took McAndrew's spot in the starting lineup after the injury and is back for a fifth season. ... Green and Austin Swartz are the only returning double-digit scorers. ... Isaac Traudt has proved to be a durable bench player, and Hudson Greer showed flashes as a freshman.

Departures and arrivals

The Bluejays lost their top two scorers in Josh Dix, who exhausted his eligibility, and Nik Graves, who left to play pro ball in Europe. Seven other players transferred. ... Fred King, who left Creighton after backing up Ryan Kalkbrenner for three seasons, is back after one year at Murray State. He averaged 13.1 points, 8.4 rebounds and 2.1 blocks per game for the Racers. ... Transfers Wes Enis (South Florida) and Brody Robinson (Oakland) were proven scorers at their level and BJ Davis (San Diego State) gives Bluejays another 3-point shooter. ... The 6-10 Oswin Erhunmwunse averaged 8.3 rebounds and 2.1 blocks for Providence last season and should provide much-needed interior defense.

Top games

The Bluejays open Nov. 2 at home against Kansas City. They go on the road to face Kansas State on Nov. 10 and Iowa on Nov. 15 in Des Moines. They'll be in Las Vegas the week of Thanksgiving for the Players Era 16, where they'll open against defending national champion Michigan on Nov. 24. More big nonconference follow at home against Nebraska on Dec. 5 and Gonzaga on Dec. 12. The Big East opener is at home Dec. 19 against Villanova.

Facts and figures

Creighton was picked seventh in the Big East preseason coaches poll. The last time the Bluejays were picked seventh was 2019-20, and they went on to win their only Big East championship and finish No. 7 in the AP Top 25. ... Huss was a backup center for Creighton from 1997-2001 under Dana Altman and was a Bluejays assistant from 2017-23 and 2025-26. ... Creighton has finished in the top five in the Big East 10 straight years, the longest streak of its kind in more than three decades.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full men’s basketball coverage here