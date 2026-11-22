FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Breya Cunningham had 24 points and 13 rebounds as No. 6 Texas never trailed in a 75-61 win over No. 19 Ohio State on Sunday, when the Longhorns played in the same arena where they clinched their NCAA Final Four berth last season.

Jayda Clark had 15 points and five assists for the Longhorns (6-0) to go along with Cunningham's 11th career double-double.

Two-time first-team AP All-America forward Madison Booker finished with 12 points and nine rebounds for Texas after missing her first eight shots, and not scoring until a fastbreak layup off an Ohio State turnover with 7:15 left in the third quarter. Her seven turnovers were one short of her career high set as a freshman against West Virginia.

Texas led 53-43 going into the fourth quarter before Cunningham's three-point play opened a run of 16 points in a row in less than 2 1/2 minutes for the Longhorns. Ohio State scored the last 13 points after most starters were out of the game.

Jaloni Cambridge, who had a 3-pointer at the end of the third quarter for Ohio State (5-2), finished with 27 points. The Buckeyes were coming off a home win over No. 19 Mississippi when Cambridge also had 27 points.

The Longhorns were also at Ariat Arena in downtown Fort Worth last March, when the building was known as Dickies Arena and they beat Kentucky in a Sweet 16 matchup before a 77-41 rout over Michigan to advance to their second consecutive Final Four.

They also played a neutral-site game there last December, when Booker had 27 points and eight rebounds in an 89-54 win over then-No. 13 Baylor .

Up next

Ohio State plays VCU on Saturday in Richmond, Va.

Texas hosts Southeastern Louisiana on Wednesday.

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