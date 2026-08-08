D-backs pitcher Merrill Kelly leaves vs. Dodgers in 6th with cramping in right leg

PHOENIX (AP) — Arizona right-hander Merrill Kelly left the Diamondbacks' game Friday night against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the sixth inning because of cramping in his right leg.

Kelly took a no-hitter into the inning before Tommy Edman led off with an infield single. Edman was picked off first base, but then Hunter Feduccia reached on another single before Shohei Ohtani and Andy Pages walked.

Freddie Freeman followed with a fielder's choice that scored Feduccia and that's when Kelly signaled to the dugout that he needed to come out of the game.

Kelly gave up one run on two hits and four walks over 5 2/3 innings. He struck out four.

The 37-year-old Kelly has struggled with cramping issues before, particularly at Chase Field, which can become surprisingly muggy even when the roof is closed like it was on Friday. Kelly came into the game with an 8-9 record and 5.04 ERA.

The D-backs and Dodgers were tied at 2-all going into the eighth.

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