ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Dak Prescott threw four touchdown passes and ran for a score, and the Dallas Cowboys reached the end zone on their first six drives in a 51-30 victory over the Tennessee Titans on Sunday.

Javonte Williams ran for a TD and caught one of Prescott's scoring passes while receivers CeeDee Lamb and George Pickens both had 100-yard days with a touchdown apiece. Lamb finished with 132 yards and Pickens had 102.

Dallas (5-6) had never scored TDs on its first six possessions going back to at least 1993, as far back as the club said the statistic could be tracked.

The Cowboys, who scored the first eight times they had the ball before kneeling once with 31 seconds remaining, recorded their first 50-point game since a 54-19 victory over Indianapolis on Dec. 4, 2022.

The Titans scored five of the first six times they had the ball — two touchdowns and three field goals — in a matchup of the NFL's two worst defenses by yardage allowed.

One of the Tennessee TDs was Cam Ward's 59-yard pass to Carnell Tate when the receiver made the catch on the ground, got his rear end off the turf just before cornerback Cobie Durant touched him and ran to the end zone without anybody trying to tackle him.

Ward had a 1-yard scoring run and a scrambling 12-yard TD toss in the final minute as the Titans (1-9) clinched a fifth consecutive losing season, the longest such streak since the franchise moved from Houston in 1997.

Tate's score made it four consecutive weeks the Cowboys have allowed at least one touchdown of more than 50 yards. This time it was in the Dallas play-calling debut of veteran coach Mike Pettine , who took over those duties from 34-year-old Christian Parker , the youngest defensive coordinator in club history.

Dallas scored at least 40 points for the second week in a row — but is 1-1 in those games. Parker was essentially demoted after a 46-40 loss to San Francisco in which the Cowboys gave up the most yards in a home game in franchise history (584).

The touchdown streak for the Cowboys ended early in the fourth quarter, when they had to settle for Brandon Aubrey's 49-yard field goal and a 44-23 lead.

Dallas got into the end zone again on Prescott's 2-yard touchdown pass to Brevyn Spann-Ford after Markquese Bell returned a fumble by Ward 70 yards to the Tennessee 15-yard line.

Tony Pollard had 110 yards rushing in his first visit to Dallas since leaving the Cowboys for the Titans in free agency in 2024.

Prescott finished 28 of 33 for 325 yards and a season-high 147.3 passer rating. Receiver KaVontae Turpin had a 22-yard scoring run.

Injuries

Titans: S Tony Adams was ruled out in the first half due to an illness. ... CB Cor'Dale Flott (neck), S Terrell Burgess (knee) and LT Dan Moore Jr. (knee) were all hurt during the game.

Cowboys: CB DaRon Bland (ankle) was placed on injured reserve Saturday. ... LB Dee Winters injured a knee in the second quarter and didn't return.

Up next

Titans: At Jacksonville next Sunday.

Cowboys: Home against Philadelphia on Thanksgiving Day.

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