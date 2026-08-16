De La Cruz hits go-ahead single, Phillies overcome five-run deficit to beat Minnesota 7-5

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Bryan De La Cruz hit a two-run single in the eighth inning and the Philadelphia Philles overcame a five-run deficit to beat the Minnesota Twins 7-5 on Sunday and sweep the three-game series.

Alec Bohm hit a three-run home run as Philadelphia won for the fifth time in seven games.

Brooks Lee hit a grand slam, and Kody Clemens also homered for Minnesota, which fell to 4-10 in August.

Down 5-0, Bohm hit a three-run home run as part of a four-run sixth inning.

A bloop RBI single by Bohm made it 5-all in the eighth before a roller by De La Cruz snuck between first baseman Royce Lewis and the bag to plate two more runs.

Andrew Morris (4-4) allowed all three eighth-inning runs. He’d allowed two earned runs in 28 1/3 innings over his previous 27 appearances since June 12.

Orion Kerkering (7-1) tossed a 1-2-3 seventh inning for the win. Jhoan Duran earned his 26th save with a scoreless ninth.

Philadelphia won the first two games of this series 7-1 and 9-1 , but Andrew Painter’s control issues quickly put the Phillies in a hole.

With two outs and nobody on in the first, Painter allowed two singles and walked a batter. Lee followed with a grand slam to right field, one pitch after he pulled a would-be grand slam just foul.

Clemens homered in the third to make it 5-0.

Phillies shortstop Trea Turner was available but did not play. He left Saturday’s game after fouling a ball off his right knee.

Up next

Phillies: Cristopher Sánchez (15-4, 2.54 ERA) starts Monday at home against Miami RHP Janson Junk (6-7, 4.41).

Twins: RHP Bailey Ober (7-4, 4.64) starts Monday to kickoff a series against Braves LHP Martín Pérez (8-6, 2.96).

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