Defending national champion Michigan ranked No. 16 despite missing a lot on the court and sideline

Michigan (37-3, 19-1 Big Ten)

The defending national champions are ranked No. 16 in the preseason AP Top 25 despite losing their top three scorers — Yaxel Lendeborg, Morez Johnson and Aday Mara — along with coach Dusty May to the NBA. Elliot Cadeau and Trey McKenney give Michigan a strong backcourt that will be complemented by the transfer portal and high school recruits.

Players to watch

McKenney may have a breakout season. He came off the bench in all 40 games last season, averaging just under 10 points a game and leading the team in 3-pointers. Cadeau, in his first season after transferring from North Carolina, started every game and averaged 10.5 points and a team-high 5.9 assists. He was named the Final Four’s most outstanding player after scoring a season-high 19 points in the win over Connecticut that lifted the Wolverines to their second national title and first since 1989. Transfers J.P. Estrella (Tennessee) and Moustapha Thiam (Cincinnati) are expected to be key players.

Departures and arrivals

Johnson was drafted No. 9 overall by Dallas, Lendeborg was picked No. 11 overall by Golden State and Mara went one selection later to San Antonio. ... May left to lead the Mavericks in June after turning around Michigan’s program during his two-season stay. ... Thiam is a 7-foot-2, 250-pound center who averaged 12.8 points, 7.1 rebounds and 1.6 blocks at Cincinnati. ... The 6-11 Estrella averaged 10.4 and 5.4 rebounds for the Volunteers, helping them reach the NCAA Tournament regional finals for the third straight year. ... Highly ranked freshman Quinn Costello, a 6-11 forward, is expected to be a key reserve.

Top games

The Wolverines open the season Monday night at home against Oakland. Michigan and No. 4 UConn face off Nov. 6 in Boston in a NCAA championship game rematch. The Wolverines will defend their Players Era title during Thanksgiving week in Las Vegas, where they may potentially play No. 14 Miami and No. 20 Alabama. Michigan will face No. 11 Louisville on Dec. 5 in Detroit. The Wolverines will host No. 3 Illinois on Feb. 9 and No. 6 Michigan State on Feb. 13 before playing their rivals on the road Feb. 26.

Facts and figures

Roddy Gayle is expected to be a fifth-year player on the team, likely starting as a third guard. He was among a slew of players who joined lawsuits across the country after the NCAA changed its eligibility rules. ... Michigan’s new team built chemistry by playing last summer in Lithuania and Croatia, but it was a costly trip because highly touted freshman Brandon McCoy tore a knee ligament and is expected to miss the season.

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