Dehydrated MLB saves leader Bryan Baker leaves in 9th as Rays win anyway and he says he's OK

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — Major league saves leader Bryan Baker said he felt good enough to pitch even as the Tampa Bay closer dealt with an illness over the past couple of days.

A significant drop in velocity during a 7-6 win over the Texas Rangers on Friday night said otherwise.

The big right-hander was replaced by Tyler Wells after walking the first two hitters of the ninth inning, and Wells finished for his sixth save for the AL East-leading Rays.

Baker, who has 39 saves, watched the velocity on his fastball drop from 95 mph to 91 mph while walking Jake Burger and Evan Carter.

Pitching coach Kyle Snyder was the first to check on Baker, but the next visit was from manager Kevin Cash and a member of the athletic training staff. The conversation didn't last long before Baker headed for the dugout.

“It’s nothing crazy, though,” Baker said in the clubhouse after the game. “Nothing really notable. Nothing I would have thought beforehand, oh, I shouldn’t pitch. Unfortunately, it’s one of those ones where you go out there and you realize, man, this is not good. Props for Wells coming in there and cleaning up my mess.”

The Rays led 7-5 when Nicky Lopez greeted Wells with a sacrifice bunt. Elias Díaz, whose seventh-inning grand slam pulled Texas within a run, hit another sharp liner to left. This one stayed in the park, and the sacrifice fly trimmed the Rangers' deficit to one again and moved the potential tying run to third base.

Justin Foscue's popup kept Wells perfect in save chances this season. The right-hander was acquired from Baltimore before the Aug. 3 trade deadline.

“Came in a big spot, a little bit of a jam, but he took a deep breath,” Cash said. “I think that's the benefit of when we acquired him at the deadline. He's pitched in a lot of big innings.”

Baker's fastest pitch was a 94.6 mph fastball for a called second strike against Burger, who then fouled off a changeup and more fastballs before walking on a changeup on the ninth pitch of the plate appearance.

Five of the six pitches to Carter were four-seam fastballs, but none faster than 92.2 mph.

“I think I reached a point of dehydration,” Baker said. “It was harder to repeat my mechanics after however many pitches that was.”

Baker said he didn't anticipate any illness lingering.

“Give me an electrolyte packet and a couple of hours, I think I’d be OK,” Baker said.

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