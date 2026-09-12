Demon June runs for 3 TDs as North Carolina routs East Tennessee State 35-3 for 2-0 start

CHAPEL HILL, N.C. (AP) — Demon June had three rushing touchdowns, and Billy Edwards threw for two first-quarter scores as North Carolina routed East Tennessee State 35-3 on Saturday in its home opener.

June ran for touchdowns of 9, 6, and 1 yards for the Tar Heels, who improved to 2-0 for the fourth time in the last five seasons.

Edwards completed 15 of 20 passes for 244 yards, connecting with eight different receivers. Jelani Thurman had a team-high 71 yards receiving, including a 24-yard catch-and-run to open the scoring just 1:19 in.

The Tar Heels allowed only 199 yards and forced two turnovers. They also registered four sacks, two apiece by Jaylen Harvey and Xavier Lewis.

After going three-and-out to open the game, North Carolina converted five of its next six drives for touchdowns. The second of those scores, a 26-yard swing pass to Benjamin Hall, capped a 10-play, 99-yard drive. That matched the team’s longest scoring drive since 2022 against Miami.

Mason Mims was 23-of-31 passing for 178 yards and one interception for ETSU (1-2).

North Carolina led 35-0 after three quarters before lightning delayed the game one hour and 19 minutes.

The takeaway

ETSU: The Buccaneers did themselves no favors against a superior opponent, committing seven penalties for 67 yards.

North Carolina: The Tar Heels took advantage of a soft spot on their schedule, holding their Football Championship Subdivision guests scoreless for over 56 minutes. They’ve now gone seven full quarters without allowing a touchdown.

Out of action

North Carolina defensive end Melkart Abou Jaoude did not play. The redshirt senior, who led the Atlantic Coast Conference with 10.5 sacks last year, wore a cast on his right forearm/hand.

Up next

ETSU: Hosts West Georgia next Saturday.

North Carolina: Visits Clemson next Saturday in an ACC game.

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