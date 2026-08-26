Dick's Sporting Goods and Golf Galaxy remove Good Good Golf items after backlash to video

The backlash against a Good Good Golf video depicting a man shoving a woman to the ground continued this week with Dick's Sporting Goods and its subsidiary, Golf Galaxy, removing the content creator's merchandise from its retail and online stores.

On Tuesday, Golf Channel postponed its scheduled premiere of the reality show “Big Break x Good Good” because one of its sponsors asked out. Multiple reports said Golf Galaxy was that sponsor.

Good Good Golf, title sponsor of a new PGA Tour event this fall, had posted an advertisement for a Callaway driver in which a man shoved a woman after she reached for the club. He then warned her, “Do not touch my new driver.”

The video was pulled Friday, but clips remained in circulation on social media.

Front Office Sports reported Tuesday that Dick's and Golf Galaxy had stopped selling Good Good products.

Good Good Golf apologized on Saturday, saying in part in a statement: “Good Good has always stood for making the game of golf more inclusive to all, and we will continue to ensure that is our mission going forward.”

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