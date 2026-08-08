Dodgers' Blake Snell scheduled to return to mound on Tuesday, Tarik Skubal makes home debut Monday

PHOENIX (AP) — Two-time Cy Young winner Blake Snell is expected to make his return from the injured list when the Los Angeles Dodgers host the Kansas City Royals on Tuesday night.

Manager Dave Roberts also said Friday that recently-acquired lefty Tarik Skubal will make his home debut on Monday, also against the Royals.

The 33-year-old Snell has started just one game this season. The left-hander began the season on the injured list with shoulder fatigue, returned for one outing on May 9 against the Atlanta Braves, and then went back on the IL because he needed surgery to remove loose bodies in his elbow.

Snell has missed significant time with injuries over the past three years, making just 32 regular-season starts. But he had a crucial role during the Dodgers' run to a second consecutive World Series title last season, striking out 41 batters over 34 innings with a 3.10 ERA.

Skubal — the two-time defending Cy Young winner in the American League — was dealt to the Dodgers from the Detroit Tigers in a trade deadline blockbuster last week. He made his first start on the road against the Chicago Cubs, giving up two runs over six innings in a 5-1 loss.

The Dodgers have lost a season-high six games in a row going into Friday night's game against the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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