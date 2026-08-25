Dolly Parton tributes include Dionne Warwick, Kacey Musgraves, Seth MacFarlane and Jamie Lee Curtis

Stars are paying tribute to Dolly Parton, who died Tuesday in Nashville, Tennessee, at 80.

Parton was among the most beloved personalities in music and beyond — the rare celebrity whose appeal transcended generations, geography and politics.

Among those paying tribute to Parton on Tuesday were actor Patricia Heaton, who wrote “What a gift. What a loss,” and Jamie Lee Curtis, who called the icon “a great example for us all.”

Seth MacFarlane said the “world is a dimmer place today without her.”

Dionne Warwick, singer

“The Heavenly Father has made the decision to bring another of his children to him. Dolly a true child of God is in the best hands now. I will certainly miss her laugher, jokes and her being. Rest well and in total peace my friend.” — via statement.

Kristin Chenoweth, actor and singer

“Like the rest of the world, I’m immediately heartbroken. I met Dolly on several occasions and she always made me feel like one of her own. She even agreed to sing with me on one of my records. My ultimate inspiration. The world has lost one of the best but I know we will never forget her because she is impossible to forget. I love you Dolly and I will ALWAYS love you. — via X.

Kacey Musgraves, singer

“The world feels a lot less sparkly all of a sudden.” — via X.

Jamie Lee Curtis, actor

“They say don’t meet your heroes. Her bravery to know that she was more than they thought she was and that she needed to break away and move on into new work and new possibilities led her to write I WILL ALWAYS LOVE YOU, as her way of thanking and loving, but moving on. She is a great example for us all.” — via Instagram.

Seth MacFarlane, director and actor

“The news of Dolly Parton’s passing is devastating. I had the extraordinary experience of working with her on ‘The Orville,’ and it was a joy to discover that she really was exactly the person we all hoped she was. Her kindness, generosity, and authenticity were evident from moment one, and the benign yet assured command she maintained over her empire was obvious from the genuine love and trust you could see from everyone who worked for her. The world is a dimmer place today without her.” — via X.

Patricia Heaton, actor

“Thank you Lord for giving Dolly to us. What a gift. What a loss.” — via X.