Dolores Huerta's death sparks an outpouring from allies and admirers

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — Dolores Huerta's death on Wednesday provoked an outpouring of emotions from many who had worked with her on social causes and resonated far and wide among others inspired by her legacy. They shared stories about becoming public servants, volunteering and organizing within their own communities because of Huerta.

Deanna Muñoz, founder and president of the Chicano Center for the Arts in Missouri, never met the civil rights icon, but she told The Associated Press that Huerta's courage, love and sense of purpose live on in people who refuse to be silent.

“She taught generations of Chicanas like me that we don’t have to ask permission to take up space, that our voices matter, and that standing up for our people is never something we should apologize for,” Muñoz posted on social media.

Here's more reaction to Huerta and her legacy:

US Rep. Teresa Leger Fernández, New Mexico Democrat

"At every rally, Dolores Huerta would ask, “Who has the power?” And together, we would roar back, “The people have the power!” She spent her life reminding us that power doesn’t belong to the wealthy or the powerful. It belongs to the people who march, who organize, who vote, who stand up for one another. Dolores may not be here to lead the chant, but her voice will echo through generations. And every time we raise our voices for justice, we will answer her call."

NAACP President Derrick Johnson

"Dolores Huerta was a guiding light in the struggle for justice, and we know that her legacy will continue to fuel the movement she dedicated her life to. When Dolores turned 21, she celebrated her birthday by registering to vote. As we honor her today and every day, let’s do our part to fight for labor rights, to fight for civil rights, and to make our voices heard at the ballot box. May she rest in peace and power.”

Latino Victory Project president and CEO Katharine Pichardo

“Without Dolores, Latino Victory would not exist — we are eternally grateful to her for breaking barriers and paving the way for Latino civil rights, political power, and Latina activism. She inspired millions, and the best way to honor her memory is to keep advocating for working families and civil rights, and to strengthen Latino political power."

Former US Interior Secretary Ken Salazar

"Dolores Huerta’s living legacy is her lifelong struggle for justice for the farmworkers who feed our nation. My family and I were honored to work alongside her for more than 50 years, inspired by her leadership and powerful voice across the United States and Mexico. She understood that our diversity is our greatest strength and that together, we can build a more just and inclusive America. In her words, we can change the world for the better: ¡Sí se puede!”