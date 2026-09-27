Dolphins' star RB De'Von Achane heads to locker room with knee injury

MIAMI GARDENS, Fla. (AP) — Miami running back De'Von Achane, perhaps the team's most important offensive player, limped off the field in the first quarter of the Dolphins' game against Kansas City on Sunday with a knee injury.

He eventually went into the locker room for further evaluation. There was no immediate word on severity, and the Dolphins initially listed his return-to-game chances as questionable.

Achane — a Pro Bowl selection last season — got hurt during an 11-yard run to the left side. He carried the ball or was the intended receiver on four of Miami's first five offensive players before getting injured.

Achane got up quickly after the tackle on the play where he got injured, then just stood still while flanked by a couple of teammates. He eventually walked to the Miami sideline under his own power, appearing to favor his left leg before going into the team's injury tent.

He went to the locker room a few minutes later.

Achane entered Sunday with 31 carries for 110 yards this season; the rest of the Dolphins, combined, had 16 carries for 66 yards.

Achane rushed for a career-high 1,350 yards on 238 carries in 2025 and led the NFL with 5.7 yards per carry, earning his first Pro Bowl selection. He had eight rushing touchdowns and four receiving scores and ranked fourth among running backs with 488 yards receiving.

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