DoorDash and Uber Eats to offer delivery from US Costco stores

Costco said Thursday it's partnering with DoorDash to offer delivery from its U.S. warehouse stores.

DoorDash already offers Costco delivery in a few markets, including Australia, Sweden and Puerto Rico. But the nationwide partnership is a first for the San Francisco-based delivery company, which said Costco was among the most-searched retailers not yet on its U.S. platform.

DoorDash said it will deliver groceries, household items and electronics from all of Costco’s U.S. stores. Delivery will only be available to Costco members, who can link their membership information to their DoorDash account.

Issaquah, Washington-based Costco has 81 million members worldwide. Most are in the U.S., where the company has 639 stores in 47 states.

Costco has offered delivery through Instacart for nearly a decade. In 2024, it announced a partnership with San Francisco-based Uber Eats , but under that agreement, Uber Eats only provided delivery in 17 states.

On Tuesday, Uber Eats said it was expanding Costco delivery nationwide. Like DoorDash, Uber Eats already provides delivery from Costco in other countries, including Japan, France, Spain, Canada and Mexico.

DoorDash and Uber Eats have been expanding their U.S. grocery offerings in recent years. Last fall, both companies announced partnerships with Kroger , the nation's largest supermarket chain.