Duplantis, Russell, Ingebrigtsen among those cashing in for $150K at Ultimate Championship

BUDAPEST, Hungary (AP) — Jakob Ingebrigtsen got the latest laugh in a battle of distance runners, hurdler Masai Russell wrapped up an undefeated, record-setting season and both won $150,000 on Friday night for finishing first in the first-of-its-kind Ultimate Championship track meet that awards cash instead of medals.

Ukraine's best high jumper, Olympic gold medalist Yaroslava Mahuchikh, won the ultimate title in the same stadium where she broke through three years ago for the world championship.

The U.S. mixed relay team, anchored by Kayla White, also took first along with German hammer thrower Merlin Hummel.

In the closest race of the night, Ja'Kobe Tharp beat American teammate Cordell Tinch by .01 seconds to pocket the $150K and the pewter-colored, torch-shaped trophy that goes with it. Second place still gets $75,000 but no hardware.

Mondo Duplantis, the Swedish pole vaulter, had clinched the ultimate title and was still in the packed stadium late Friday, with fans waiting to see if he could set yet another world record. He set the current mark, 6.31 meters, back in March.

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