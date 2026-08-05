Durbin hits grand slam and Abreu goes deep twice as streaking Red Sox rout White Sox 14-2

BOSTON (AP) — Caleb Durbin hit a grand slam, Patrick Sandoval earned his first major league win in more than two years and the Boston Red Sox extended their winning streak to six games with a 14-2 victory over the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday night.

Wilyer Abreu launched a pair of solo homers for the rolling Red Sox, who hit four home runs for the second consecutive game and have won 24 of their last 27.

Sandoval (1-0) struck out five and allowed two runs on six hits and four walks over five-plus innings. It was his first win since May 7, 2024, when he pitched for the Angels before missing half that season and all of 2025 while recovering from Tommy John surgery.

The Red Sox had to come from behind in their previous six wins but broke this one open early with six runs in the first. Durbin did the bulk of the damage with a grand slam to left field and Jarren Durran followed with a shot to right. Ceddanne Rafaela, whose streak of three straight games with a homer came to an end, also had an RBI single in the inning.

Brayan Bello pitched the final three innings for Boston and picked up his first career save.

Davis Martin (9-6) allowed nine runs and 10 hits for Chicago. He was pulled with nobody out in the sixth after a hit batter and a single started another six-run inning for Boston.

Miguel Vargas got Chicago on the board with a sacrifice fly in the fifth.

Brenton Doyle had an infield single in the fourth during his White Sox debut, one day after coming over in a trade with Colorado. New catcher Joey Bart also played his first game for Chicago after a deadline deal with Atlanta.

Up next

White Sox RHP Sean Burke (7-5, 3.04 ERA) faces RHP Sonny Gray (13-2, 2.93) and the Red Sox in the middle game of the series Wednesday.

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