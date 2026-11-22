JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — Stevie Elam led Miami of Ohio over UIC on Sunday with 18 points off of the bench in a 71-60 win at the Jacksonville Classic.

Elam added five rebounds for the RedHawks (5-0). Evan Ipsaro scored 16 points and added five rebounds and six assists. Luke Skaljac went 5 of 10 from the field (1 for 3 from 3-point range) to finish with 13 points.

Rashund Washington Jr. led the Flames (4-2) in scoring, finishing with 14 points and two steals. Benny Gealer added 11 points and four assists for UIC. Lucas Scroggins also had 10 points.

Miami took the lead with 18:38 remaining in the first half and did not trail again. Elam led their team in scoring with 12 points in the first half to help put the Redhawks ahead 38-32 at the break. Miami turned a three-point second-half lead into a 10-point advantage with a 7-0 run to make it a 48-38 lead with 15:16 left in the half. Skaljac scored nine second-half points.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.