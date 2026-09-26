Elly De La Cruz becomes fourth player in Cincinnati Reds history with 30 homer, 30 steal season

TORONTO (AP) — Elly De La Cruz hit a two-run double in the third inning of Friday’s game at Toronto, then promptly stole third base on José Soriano’s next pitch to become the fourth Cincinnati player with 30 home runs and 30 stolen bases in a single season.

The two-time All-Star shortstop hit his 30th home run in Thursday’s 7-6 win at Atlanta.

Eric Davis was the first Reds player with a 30-30 season, hitting 37 homers and stealing 50 bases in 1987. Barry Larkin had 33 homers and 36 steals in 1996, and Brandon Phillips had 30 homers and 32 steals in 2007.

De La Cruz also became the first Reds player and eighth big leaguer since 1900 with at least 30 steals in each of his first four seasons. Kansas City’s Bobby Witt also did it from 2022-25.

De La Cruz grounded out in his first at bat Friday, when Soriano made a between-the-legs stop on his 94 mph one-hopper to the mound.

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