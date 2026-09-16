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Esteury Ruiz hits 3-run double in 11th to lift Marlins to 4-2 win, damaging D-backs' playoff hopes

Miami defeated Arizona in eleven innings; the loss significantly hindered the host team's pursuit of a playoff spot

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Esteury Ruiz hits 3-run double in 11th to lift Marlins to 4-2 win, damaging D-backs' playoff hopes
Esteury Ruiz hits 3-run double in 11th to lift Marlins to 4-2 win, damaging D-backs' playoff hopes

PHOENIX (AP) — Esteury Ruiz hit a three-run double in the 11th inning to lift the Miami Marlins over the Arizona 4-2 on Tuesday night, dealing a major blow to the Diamondbacks' playoff hopes.

The D-backs could have gained a game in the National League wild-card race after the San Diego Padres lost to Colorado, but instead remained 2 1/2 games back for the final playoff spot with 10 remaining.

With two outs in the 11th, Ruiz ripped a sinker from reliever Taylor Clarke (2-4) deep into the left-center gap, scoring Otto Lopez, Jared Serna and Kyle Stowers. It was just the Marlins' fifth hit of the night.

The D-backs nearly won the game in the 10th inning, but Geraldo Perdomo was thrown out at home by Serna on a grounder to second base by Ryan Waldschmidt.

Arizona left 15 runners on base.

Miami's Josh Ekness (2-3) pitched two innings to earn the win. Arizona's Ketel Marte had an RBI double with two outs in the 11th to cut the deficit to 4-2, but Gabriel Moreno grounded out to end the game.

D-backs right-hander Michael Soroka gave up one run over five innings, striking out six, including five in a row during the second and third innings.

Arizona took a 1-0 lead in the first on Moreno's solo homer that traveled 431 feet, deep into the left-center seats. It was his 14th longball of the season. Miami countered in the fourth when Griffin Conine's solo homer to right-center tied the game.

Diamondbacks third baseman Nolan Arenado left the game early because of right thumb inflammation.

Up next

The D-backs send RHP Merrill Kelly (9-13, 4.97 ERA) to the mound Wednesday while the Marlins counter with RHP Ryan Gusto (1-5, 4.14).

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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