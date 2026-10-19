Falcons sign veteran Andy Dalton as another backup to Michael Penix Jr. and release Cooper Rush

ATLANTA (AP) — The Atlanta Falcons signed veteran quarterback Andy Dalton and released backup Cooper Rush on Monday.

Dalton is expected to join Tua Tagovailoa as the top backups to starter Michael Penix Jr. The signing was announced one day after the Falcons' 31-23 loss to Chicago.

Philadelphia released Dalton on Oct. 9 after he threw an interception on his only attempt as Jalen Hurts' backup.

Dalton, 38, was acquired by the Eagles from Carolina, where he made seven starts in three seasons, on March 18.

Dalton was a second-round pick by Cincinnati in the 2011 draft. He made three Pro Bowls during nine seasons with the Bengals and also played for Dallas, Chicago and New Orleans.

Dalton is 84-83-2 as a starter. He has completed 62.6% of his passes for 39,763 yards, 254 touchdowns with 152 interceptions in 16 seasons.

Rush, 32, was 0-2 as Atlanta's starter. He was pressed into the starting role with Penix continuing his recovery from his 2025 knee surgery and with Tagovailoa ruled out with an oblique injury. In the losses to Carolina and Pittsburgh to open the season, Rush completed 22 of 39 passes for 229 yards with one touchdown and four interceptions.

Penix has started the past four games for the Falcons (2-4), who play San Francisco on Sunday.

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