Falcons turn to Rush as starting QB at Steelers with Tagovailoa ruled out with oblique injury
The starting quarterback is ruled out with an injury; his replacement will lead the team in the season opener Sunday
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ATLANTA (AP) — Cooper Rush will be the Atlanta Falcons' starting quarterback on Sunday at Pittsburgh after Tua Tagovailoa was ruled out on Friday with an oblique injury.
Falcons first-year coach Kevin Stefanski said Friday undrafted rookie Jack Strand will be the backup.
The late-week change in plans for the season opener came after Stefanski announced Monday that Tagovailoa will open the season as the starter and Michael Penix Jr. will be inactive. Penix did not play in a preseason game as he continues his recovery from a torn ligament in his left knee that ended his 2025 season.
Stefanski said Friday Penix was never an option for Sunday's game, even after Tagovailoa's injury.
“No. Mike will be ready when Mike's ready,” Stefanski.
Tagovailoa bent over in obvious discomfort after throwing a pass during a portion of Thursday's practice open to media and grabbed his right side. He dropped to the ground for a few seconds before getting up and trying to shake off the injury. He was listed as a limited participant.
Tagovailoa’s injury robs him of the opportunity to make his Falcons debut at Pittsburgh, the same spot where he made the last start of his rocky final season with Miami.
See AP’s full NFL coverage here
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