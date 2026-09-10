Familiar-looking Jaguars open season with playoff aspirations against rebuilding Browns

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. (AP) — The Jacksonville Jaguars return many of the same players, all the same coaches and pretty much the same approach on both sides of the ball.

They believe they have everything it takes to win the AFC South for the second consecutive year and advance beyond the opening round of the playoffs. How quickly will all that continuity show up and pay off?

“We’ll find out Week 1,” defensive end Josh Hines-Allen said. “We can’t live in the past. We only can be where our feet are. ... The model’s the same; everything’s the same. But how is our attention going to be when we step out onto the field?”

The Jaguars open one of their most anticipated seasons in franchise history against rebuilding Cleveland on Sunday.

“Our identity is how we play,” new Browns coach Todd Monken said. “When someone watches us play, whether it’s our operation, whether it’s how physical we play, whether it’s how connected we are, whether it’s how we chase the football and convoy downfield, or how our defense runs to that smoke ... that’s what you want your identity to be.

“And then you figure out the other part of it: system-wise, offense, defense, special teams.”

Monken’s debut and the return of quarterback Deshaun Watson will come in front of a reduced-capacity crowd (45,000) at Everbank Stadium, which is undergoing a $1.4 billion renovation .

The Jaguars, though, don’t anticipate being a work in progress. It’s a rare situation for a team that has spent most of the last 25 years in some phase of rebuilding. Jacksonville is looking for consecutive postseason appearances for the first time since 1998-99.

“We really just want to show people how good we are at the end of the day,” wide receiver Jakobi Meyers said. “Football is fun because it’s a roller coaster. We have good days, we have bad days. It’s ultimately who’s going to see it through regardless.

“We’ve got guys willing to see it through at the end of the day. Whatever shows out there, we’re going to be tough, we’re going to stick together and we’re going to get better the next day.”

Need to know

Cleveland at Jacksonville

When/where to watch: Sunday, 1 p.m. EDT, CBS.

Latest odds: Jaguars by 8 1/2.

Last meeting: Browns beat Jaguars 18-13 on Sept. 15, 2024, in Jacksonville.

Series record: Jaguars lead 12-8.

Matchup to watch

Browns secondary vs. Jaguars receivers. Cleveland’s Denzel Ward, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, is one of the best cornerbacks in the league. And he has former Jaguars starter Tyson Campbell on the opposite side. Ward and Campbell could be challenged by Jacksonville’s receiving corps, which includes deep threat Brian Thomas Jr. as well as Meyers and Parker Washington. The Jaguars also will have a handful of offensive plays planned for second-year pro and two-way standout Travis Hunter .

Stats and stuff

— Cleveland won the last three meetings, including a Week 2 matchup in 2024 in which Jacksonville renamed its stadium “TrEverBank Stadium” as part of a marketing campaign involving for QB Trevor Lawrence.

— This is the first meeting since the Browns traded the second pick in the 2025 NFL draft to the Jaguars, who then selected Hunter. Cleveland ended up with four picks in return, landing DT Mason Graham, RB Quinshon Judkins, RB Dylan Sampson and WR KC Concepcion. Graham, Judkins and Concepcion are starters.

— Watson is making his first start since rupturing his Achilles tendon on Oct. 20, 2024.

— Watson is 7-0 against the Jaguars, completing 63.8% of his passes for 1,661 yards, with nine TDs and three INTs. He also has three rushing scores. Jacksonville is the only NFL team Watson has played at least twice and never lost to.

— Browns TE Harold Fannin has four TD receptions in his last five games.

— Jacksonville is 4-0 against the AFC North in season openers.

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