NEW YORK (AP) — A federal judge on Friday declined to release from custody a man who was shot and wounded by immigration officers as they arrested him in New York last month.

U.S. District Court Judge Hector Gonzalez said in a written ruling that agents may have made a procedural error in serving an arrest warrant on Oscar Belgal before he was given a notice to appear in immigration court. However, he wrote, that was merely a technical error that does not require Belgal to be released from federal custody pending deportation proceedings.

Belgal, a 28-year-old Dominican national, entered the U.S. illegally in 2021, and about two years later he was arrested on robbery and other charges and eventually pleaded guilty to grand larceny. He was given a sentence of probation, and in 2025 he was arrested again, this time on allegations that he attempted to sell controlled substances. That case remains pending.

On Oct. 8, amid President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown , U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents found him as he was driving his 5-year-old son home from school.

Security camera footage released by New York City police shows an officer dressed in plainclothes running up to the car with his gun pointed at Belgal, then immediately using the barrel of his gun to bash the driver’s side window. A second officer then draws his gun as Belgal pulls out, away from the two officers. The chase ends moments later, with Belgal’s bullet-riddled car coming to rest.

Belgal was struck in the shoulder and neck. His son was not injured. His attorneys said he didn’t learn the men were ICE officers until he awoke later in the hospital.

“It is unconscionable that Mr. Belgal should have to endure another day in detention, separated from his family, particularly given everything he has already suffered,” The Legal Aid Society, a nonprofit law firm that represents him, said in a written statement.

Federal officials maintained that ICE officers fired their weapons because they believed their lives were in danger . They said Belgal smashed his car into two government vehicles and “accelerated toward other officers.”

His attorneys said the agents did not have a valid warrant and never identified themselves before running up to Belgal’s car, smashing a window and firing several shots inside. The lawyers also argued in their filings that Belgal's due process rights were violated because he was subjected to “unreasonable use of extreme force” during his arrest.

The judge disagreed that the agents did not have a valid warrant. And the petition Belgal filed for release from custody was not an appropriate venue for arguing that the agents used excessive force, he said.

Gonzalez noted that Belgal can still ask the immigration court to release him on bond.

Johnson reported from Seattle. Associated Press writer Michael R. Sisak in New York contributed.