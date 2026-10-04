Florida appears set to tumble while Bama hopes to rise

A week after a huge promotion in the poll, Florida is bound to come down in the newest AP Top 25 after a lopsided loss.

The No. 8 Gators fell 45-17 to No. 25 Missouri on a Saturday while other ranked teams generally won in workmanlike fashion.

Elsewhere in the rankings, No. 8 Alabama put a 56-23 beating on No. 16 Mississippi State . Both teams entered the week undefeated.

No. 2 Georgia, No. 3 Notre Dame, No. 4 Miami also remained unbeaten — and mostly untested — as top-10 teams. No. 1 Texas was idle Saturday.

Stick around for projections and live updates when the latest rankings drop at 2 p.m. EDT.

Six Top 25 teams were idle

By MAURA CAREY

Six AP Top 25 teams had the week off.

No. 1 Texas was idle after beating Tennessee in a hard-fought Week 4 road victory. No. 9 Ole Miss had a week to regroup following its first loss of the season to Florida. No. 13 Utah was off after a 31-17 win against Big 12 foe Iowa State.

No. 15 Oregon’s bye week came at a good time, giving quarterback Dante Moore a week to focus on recovering after a scary hit to the head.

Two of last week’s poll newcomers were also idle: No. 19 Oklahoma State and No. 23 UCLA.

How the votes are counted

By THE ASSOCIATED PRESS

For decades, voters called, emailed and faxed their votes to the AP and ballots were tabulated by hand.

Now voting happens online, and the count is automated first before AP checks for miscues.

The poll operates on a 1-to-25-point system, with the No. 1 team receiving 25 points down to the 25th team receiving 1 point. In between, the poll lists the teams with the most points from 24 down to 2. Teams that receive votes but not enough to make the top 25 are noted separately.