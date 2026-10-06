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Florida captain Aleksander Barkov will not need surgery, out 6-8 weeks, Panthers say

A center will miss six to eight weeks due to a leg injury; the team expects him to be sidelined for twenty games

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Florida captain Aleksander Barkov will not need surgery, out 6-8 weeks, Panthers say
Florida captain Aleksander Barkov will not need surgery, out 6-8 weeks, Panthers say

Florida center Aleksander Barkov is expected to miss six to eight weeks with a left leg injury and will not require surgery, Panthers coach Paul Maurice said Tuesday.

Barkov was hurt in the Panthers' overtime loss at San Jose on Thursday. It appeared his left knee — not the knee that needed to be surgically rebuilt last year — buckled on the play, and the Finnish captain immediately left the ice in obvious discomfort.

The timetable would suggest that Barkov will probably be out somewhere between 20 and 25 games before he could return.

Florida plays at Los Angeles on Tuesday to end a season-opening four-game road trip. Maurice revealed the timetable after the Panthers' morning skate in advance of that game.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

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