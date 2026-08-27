Florida State opens crossroads season for coach Mike Norvell against New Mexico State
New Mexico State concluded its 4-8 season with a loss; Florida State ended 5-7 following its final defeat
- 1 minuto de lectura'
New Mexico State at Florida State, Saturday, 7 p.m. ET
How to watch: CW
Key stats
New Mexico (2025):
Total offense: 327.9 yards per game (115th in FBS)
Passing: 250.7 yards per game (44th)
Rushing: 77.25 yards per game (136th)
Scoring: 21.6 points per game (111th)
Total defense: 401.8 yards allowed per game (97th in FBS)
Passing: 236.8 yards allowed per game (103rd)
Rushing: 165.0 yards allowed per game (92nd)
Scoring: 27.6 points allowed per game (88th)
Florida State (2025):
Total offense: 472.1 yards per game (6th in FBS)
Passing: 253.4 yards per game (40th)
Rushing: 218.57 yards per game (11th)
Scoring: 33.0 points per game (22nd)
Total defense: 328.8 yards allowed per game (28th in FBS)
Passing: 190.8 yards allowed per game (28th)
Rushing: 138.08 yards allowed per game (51st)
Scoring: 22.0 points allowed per game (43rd)
Team leaders
New Mexico State (2025)
Passing: Logan Fife, 2,238 yards, 11 TDs, 12 INTs, 56.4 completion percentage
Rushing: Kadarius Calloway, 438 yards on 115 carries, 3 TDs
Receiving: Donovan Faupel, 661 yards on 61 catches, 7 TDs
Florida State (2025)
Passing: Tommy Castellanos, 2,760 yards, 15 TDs, 9 INTs, 58.3 completion percentage
Rushing: Tommy Castellanos 557 yards, 9 TDs
Receiving: Duce Robinson, 1,081 yards on 56 catches, 6 TDs
Last game
New Mexico State lost to Middle Tennessee State 31-24, finishing 4-8 in coach Tony Sanchez’s second season.
Florida State lost to rival Florida 40-21, finishing 5-7 in coach Mike Norvell’s sixth season.
Next game
New Mexico State hosts Mercyhurst on Sept. 5. Florida State hosts No. 19 SMU on Sept. 7.
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