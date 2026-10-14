Former Dutch international Clarence Seedorf presented as coach at Brazil's Corinthians

SAO PAULO (AP) — Former Netherlands international Clarence Seedorf was presented Wednesday as coach of Brazilian soccer giant Corinthians, his first managerial job since 2019.

The 50-year-old Seedorf, who won the Champions League title four times as a player, signed a contract through the end of the 2027 season.

Local fans regard Seedorf as a surprise pick. He takes over from former Brazil national team coach Fernando Diniz, who left after eight consecutive losses in the Brazilian league. Corinthians sits dangerously in 16th place in the league after 30 games with 32 points.

Seedorf, a former player of elite clubs like Ajax, Sampdoria, Real Madrid , Inter Milan , and AC Milan , said his time away from the game won't be a hindrance in his new job at one of Brazil's most popular teams. Besides Cameroon, he also coached AC Milan, Chinese club Shenzhen FC, and Spanish side Deportivo de La Coruna.

“This is a great opportunity for me. It is one of the biggest clubs in the world, and an opportunity like this does not come across your path every day,” Seedorf said at a news conference. "There are plenty of talented people working here. We’ll have time to analyze the opposition, football is a universal sport.”

Seedorf, the only player in history to win a Champions League title with three different clubs — Ajax, Madrid, and Milan — played for Brazil's Botafogo in 2012-13 and speaks fluent Portuguese.

The Dutchman's debut will take place at Corinthians' NeoQuimica Arena on Monday against Vitoria.

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