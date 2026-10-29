Formula 1: How to watch the Mexico City Grand Prix on TV and what to know

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Here’s a guide that tells you what you need to know about the Mexico City Grand Prix this weekend. It’s the 19th round of Formula 1 where the 20-year old Kimi Antonelli could become the youngest champion in series history.

How to watch on TV

— In the U.S., on Apple TV.

— Other countries are listed here .

Grand Prix schedule

Friday: First and second practice.

Saturday: Third practice and qualifying.

Sunday: Grand Prix, 71 laps of the 4.3-kilometer (2.6-mile) Autódromo Hermanos Rodríguez. It starts at 2 p.m. local time (4 p.m. EST/2000 GMT).

Mexico City venue

The Mexico City GP presents a unique hurdle for teams and drivers alike, sitting 2,240 meters (7,350 ft) above sea level. At this altitude, thin air starves the engines of oxygen, meaning power loss, and makes it harder to prevent car parts like brakes from overheating.

Antonelli's Mercedes predecessor Lewis Hamilton is the only driver to seal the title here, clinching his fourth and fifth championships at the circuit in 2017 and 2018.

Hamilton sealed his 2017 title by finishing just ninth. That's the same result that Antonelli needs on Sunday to ensure he can't be caught by George Russell or Hamilton before the end of the season, and can start the title celebrations in Mexico.

Last time out

Antonelli took a dominant win from pole position at the United States Grand Prix last week as Russell and Hamilton did just enough to ensure the Italian couldn't clinch the title in Texas.

Antonelli was never seriously under threat as he finally got the hang of a Mercedes car which had been tricky to handle since a package of aerodynamic upgrades. Charles Leclerc was second for Ferrari and Max Verstappen, going for a third consecutive win, third for Red Bull.

Hamilton was fourth and Russell was at a loss to explain his lack of pace as he finished eighth, far off his teammate.

Catch up on F1

— Kimi Antonelli wins US Grand Prix and tightens his grip on historic F1 title chase

— Kimi Antonelli’s Austin win points to potential dominance in 2027 not just this year

— Verstappen’s hot form cools off as Red Bull goes backward in frustrating US Grand Prix at COTA

— Hamilton cheers F1’s Rwanda plan , hints at delaying retirement to race in Africa

— Sergio Pérez commits to struggling Cadillac with 2-year extension through 2029

Key stats

73 — If Antonelli claims the world title, it would end a 73-year drought for Italian drivers stretching back to Alberto Ascari’s second world championship in 1953.

5 — Verstappen holds the record for the most victories at the Mexico City GP with five (2017, 2018, 2021, 2022, 2023).

300 — This will be Sergio Perez's 300th race in F1, making him the seventh driver in history to reach that number. The most successful Mexican driver in F1 gets to celebrate the milestone at home.

What they’re saying

“We’re very close but we’ll try to finish on a high, and hopefully we can clinch it very soon." — Antonelli.

“Hopefully there are some answers somewhere but at the moment I don’t have them.” — Russell to Sky Sports on his lack of pace.

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