Francisco Lindor hits leadoff homer and grand slam as Mets pound Gerrit Cole and rout Yankees 12-2

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor hit a leadoff homer and added a grand slam in the eighth inning as the New York Mets chased Gerrit Cole early and pounded the crosstown Yankees 12-2 on Saturday.

Luis Torrens added a two-run homer in the second and an RBI double in a five-run eighth at Yankee Stadium. Rookie Carson Benge had a solo drive and an RBI single in the fifth that chased Cole (8-9), who was tagged for five runs and nine hits in 4 1/3 innings.

Juan Soto homered in the seventh as the Mets totaled 13 hits and won for 22nd time in 35 games since the Aug. 3 trade deadline. Jared Young also homered for the Mets, who slugged six homers against the Yankees for the first time.

Mets rookie Zac Thornton (4-5) allowed two runs and five hits in seven innings during an impressive Subway Series debut. He ended his outing by getting a double-play grounder from Anthony Volpe.

Cody Bellinger homered and hit an RBI single off Thornton as the Yankees' four-game winning streak ended.

The Yankees (85-63) lost for the eighth time in their past 25 games.

In his last three Subway Series starts, Cole is 0-3 with a 10.92 ERA and has permitted 10 homers.

On the fifth anniversary of his three-homer game against the Yankees at Citi Field, Lindor got the Mets started by lining Cole's 1-1 changeup into the right-field seats. It was Lindor’s fifth leadoff homer this year and 36th of his career.

Lindor finished off his 24th career multi-homer game and sent many in the sellout crowd of 46,864 to the exits with a towering drive off rookie Bradley Hanner.

With his eighth career grand slam, Lindor joined Mike Piazza (2000) and Carlos Delgado (2008) as Mets with a grand slam in the Bronx.

Up next

RHP Cam Schlittler (13-6, 2.01 ERA) starts for the Yankees against Mets RHP Christian Scott (4-4, 3.81) in Sunday’s series finale.

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