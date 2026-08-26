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Francisco Lindor leads resurgent Mets to 3-2 victory over MLB-leading Brewers in 10 innings

Mets player's diving catch and run scored on error led to 3-2 victory over Brewers; New York won in 10th

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Francisco Lindor leads resurgent Mets to 3-2 victory over MLB-leading Brewers in 10 innings
Francisco Lindor leads resurgent Mets to 3-2 victory over MLB-leading Brewers in 10 innings

NEW YORK (AP) — Francisco Lindor made a diving catch at shortstop with the bases loaded in the ninth inning and scored the winning run on a throwing error in the 10th to lead the New York Mets past the Milwaukee Brewers 3-2 on Tuesday night.

Lindor and Luis Robert Jr. homered for the last-place Mets (60-72), who are 13-6 since selling big at the trade deadline. Lindor’s homer was his 154th for New York, tying Dave Kingman for sixth on the franchise list.

Carson Benge had his 11th three-hit game for the Mets, most among major league rookies.

See AP’s full MLB coverage here

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