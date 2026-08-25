From draft-day slide to preseason star, QB Garrett Nussmeier is finding an opening with the Chiefs

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — There was a time when many thought Garrett Nussmeier would be among the first quarterbacks taken in the NFL draft.

He turned out to be the last.

Yet what seemed unthinkable a year or two ago, back when Nussmeier was turning heads at LSU, may have ended up the perfect opportunity for him.

By falling all the way to the seventh round in April, Nussmeier was still available with the Kansas City Chiefs — in search of a developmental QB to play behind Patrick Mahomes and Justin Fields — were on the clock for the final time.

Now, Nussmeier has a chance to make the roster as the Chiefs prepare for their preseason finale against Seattle on Friday night.

“I'm super grateful to be here. This is something that I've dreamed about my entire life,” he said. “I wake up and this is my life right now. I try to make the most of it. It's definitely different. It's a little bit humbling. But it's awesome. I'm in such a great room with two great quarterbacks — two great vets in front of me with Justin and Pat — so you know, just trying to learn everything I can.”

Hard to find two better examples from whom to learn.

In Mahomes, Nussmeier can pick up pointers from a two-time MVP and three-time Super Bowl champion, who was a first-round draft pick yet managed to surpass all expectations.

In Fields, Nussmeier can learn from a first-round pick who's had a much different experience, bouncing around the NFL while struggling to live up to similarly high expectations.

Then, of course, there's Andy Reid. Nussmeier's new coach has a well-earned reputation as a quarterback whisperer.

“Being around a legendary coach like that, who's had a lot of experience with some really great quarterbacks, anything that he says I try to listen and take notes,” Nussmeier said. “Even if he's not talking to me.”

It might be something as small as a hitch in his footwork. Or where Nussmeier's eyes are on any given play.

“I don't know if I can put my finger on one exact thing,” he said, “but trying to learn multiple different things from him.”

Nussmeier has had plenty of chances to get some experience through the Chiefs' first two preseason games.

Mahomes is coming back from surgery to repair torn ligaments in his knee, and while he's been taking first-team reps in practice, there was no chance he would play against the Rams or Buccaneers . And Fields, who arrived in a trade with the Jets, has enough experience that the Chiefs know what they have in him, so he likewise has gotten a light preseason load.

That's left Nussmeier to get extended time. And despite playing behind an offensive line full of backups, and with a group of running backs and wide receivers deep on the depth chart, he's managed to leave an impression on Reid and the coaching staff.

“Every time he's in, he moves the ball,” Reid said, “so I look at that. And then any of the mistakes will correct as we go. But his past production has been really positive. And he gets it. He works hard. His dad's a coach, and he grew up that way, knowing about detail, and so he's doing a nice job. We've loaded him up. I mean, we haven't pulled back on anything with him.”

Nussmeier moved a lot as a kid while his father, Doug, coached across the U.S. and Canada — he is currently the offensive coordinator for the New Orleans Saints. The youngster put up prolific numbers as a prep star in Texas, then headed off to LSU, where he threw for more than 4,000 yards with 29 touchdown passes during a junior season that portended great things.

Last year was a struggle, though. He dealt with an abdominal injury and ultimately went 5-4 as the starter for the Tigers.

Recency bias may have been a big factor in Nussmeier's draft stock taking a tumble. Two quarterbacks were picked in the first round, two in the third and five more on the final day of the draft, before the Chiefs turned in a card with his name on it.

It's worked out well for both of them so far.

The Chiefs historically have kept just two quarterbacks on the active roster, and they've stashed the third on the practice squad. But Nussmeier has played so well that another team might well claim him if the Chiefs try to stash him there, too.

In other words, Nussmeier might well have played himself right onto the roster of a Super Bowl contender.

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