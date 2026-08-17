From ‘Nashville’ to ‘Remember the Titans,’ Hayden Panettiere’s notable roles and where to watch

Hayden Panettiere spent most of her life in front of a camera. The actor, who died Sunday at age 36, made her debut in a toy commercial when she was just 11 months old. From her soap opera beginnings and early breakout roles holding her own opposite acting legends, Panettiere had an undeniable presence that would lead to starring roles on the small and big screens.

Here are some of her most memorable films and television shows, and where to stream them.

“A Bug’s Life” (1998)

She was 9 when she voiced Princess Dot in the Pixar film.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+.

“Remember the Titans” (2000)

The football-loving and wise-beyond-her-years Sheryl Yoast stole scenes from the likes of Denzel Washington.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Hulu and Disney+.

“Ice Princess” (2005)

A teen sports trifle that’s now bonded in tragedy after the deaths of both Michelle Trachtenberg and Panettiere.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Disney+.

“Bring It On: All or Nothing” (2006)

It might not be a particularly good movie, but the third “Bring It On,” co-starring Solange , has become a nostalgic millennial classic.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on various platforms.

“Heroes” (2006-2010)

“Save the cheerleader, save the world.” Panettiere was the indestructible Claire Bennet at the heart of the popular sci-fi series.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix.

“I Love You, Beth Cooper” (2009)

Chris Columbus directed this teen rom-com about a nerd and the popular girl.

WHERE TO WATCH: Available to rent on various platforms.

“The Cove” (2009)

Panettiere's participation in a protest on behalf of dolphins in Taiji, Japan, was featured prominently in this Oscar-winning documentary.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Tubi, Fandango and Pluto TV.

“Nashville” (2012-2018)

Playing rising country superstar Juliette Barnes was perhaps her defining role.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix.

“Scream VI” (2023)

Panettiere advocated for her own return to the franchise as Kirby Reed. The film became a big box office hit.

WHERE TO WATCH: Streaming on Netflix.