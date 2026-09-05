Gambone scores late goal in the Legacy's 2-1 victory over the Royals

Aleigh Gambone scored a late goal to lift the Boston Legacy to a 2-1 road victory over the Utah Royals on Friday night.

In the night's other game in the National Women’s Soccer League, the Kansas City Current topped Bay FC 2-1.

Boston forward Aïssata Traoré scored her eighth goal of the season in the 10th minute, finishing the rebound for the 1-0 lead.

Utah goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn tallied her second career assist on a long ball to Kiana Palacios, tying it up at 1-1 in the 17th minute.

Legacy defender Nicki Hernandez played a pinpoint cross in the 86th minute and found Aleigh Gambone for diving header and game-winner.

The victory snapped a four-game losing streak for Boston (6-12-5).

For the fourth time in the last five games, the Utah Royals (12-8-3) conceded at least two goals.

Rocky Rodriguez gets a game-winner

Goals from Izzy Rodriguez and Rocky Rodríguez gave the Current (11-8-4) a win on the road.

In the 11th minute, Current defender Izzy Rodriguez caught Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz off-guard to score directly off a corner kick for the opening goal.

Bay FC forward Karlie Lema equalized seconds before the end of the first half, collecting the rebound and placing it home.

In the 89th minute, Croix Bethune slipped the ball to Rocky Rodríguez at the top of the box for the left-footed strike and 2-1 win. With the assist, Bethune reached 10 assists and tied the single-season record for the second time in her career (2024).

Bay (6-12-4) have dropped their last two matches.

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