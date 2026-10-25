Georgia and Indiana back as top-four seeds on CFP bracket based on AP Top 25; Miami, Ohio St are 1-2

Georgia and Indiana would receive first-round byes in the College Football Playoff as top-four seeds on the 12-team bracket based on The Associated Press Top 25 released Sunday and Notre Dame and BYU would host first-round games.

Georgia and Indiana had been top-four seeds until both lost last week. They returned following Notre Dame's one-rung slip to No. 5 and BYU's loss to UCF and subsequent six-spot drop to No. 8.

Miami remained the No. 1 seed and was followed by No. 2 Ohio State, No. 3 Georgia and No. 4 Indiana.

UCLA and BYU would join Notre Dame and BYU as first-round hosts.

The five highest-ranked conference champions — from the Power Four and one from the Group of Six — will qualify for the CFP. The other seven spots will be filled by the next-highest-ranked teams. One of those at-large teams will be Notre Dame if the Fighting Irish are among the top 12 in the CFP’s final rankings.

The Southeastern Conference would have four teams on the bracket and be followed by the Big Ten (three), Big 12 (two) and the Atlantic Coast Conference and Pac-12 (one each). Notre Dame would be in as an independent and Boise State would represent the Pac-12 as the top Group of Six champion.

Based on the AP rankings, the CFP would open like this:

— No. 9 seed Kentucky at No. 8 BYU. Winner vs. No. 1 Miami.

— No. 12 seed Boise State at No. 5 seed Notre Dame. Winner vs. No. 4 Indiana.

— No. 10 seed Alabama at No. 7 UCLA. Winner vs. No. 2 Ohio State.

— No. 11 seed Texas at No. 6 Utah. Winner vs. No. 3 Georgia.

The first three teams outside the bracket: Mississippi, Texas Tech and Wake Forest. The Rebels are ranked No. 12 by the AP but would get bumped by Boise State, the highest-ranked Group of Six team.

First-round games are Dec. 18 and 19, quarterfinals Dec. 30 and Jan. 1, semifinals Jan. 14 and 15 and the championship game is Jan. 25 at Allegiant Stadium in Las Vegas.

The AP will publish brackets based on the weekly Top 25 until the CFP selection committee unveils its initial rankings Nov. 3.

Sign up for Top 25 poll alerts here , visit the Top 25 here and see AP’s full college football coverage here