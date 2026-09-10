Golden Knights sign Braeden Bowman to a 6-year extension worth $3.4M per year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman signed a six-year contract extension Thursday with an average annual value of $3.4 million in what could be his first full season in Vegas.

The deal would take him through the 2032-33 season.

Bowman, 23, played 54 games for the Golden Knights last season, scoring eight goals with 18 assists. He also played 34 games with club's American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada, finishing with 26 goals and 36 assists.

Filling in early last season when Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was injured, Bowman scored goals in three consecutive games and registered at least a point in five straight.

“That's my goal, to become a full-time player for the Knights,” Bowman said Tuesday at the team's golf tournament. “I'm excited. I think the team is looking really good again. Obviously, Vegas always has a strong team. So I'm just trying to establish my identity on the team, and we'll see how it goes.”

The Golden Knights played in the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing to Carolina in six games.

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