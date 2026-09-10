Saltar al contenido principal
LA NACION

Golden Knights sign Braeden Bowman to a 6-year extension worth $3.4M per year

A professional hockey player signed a six-year contract extension; the deal secures his roster spot through 2033

  • icono tiempo de lectura1 minuto de lectura'
LA NACION
Golden Knights sign Braeden Bowman to a 6-year extension worth US$3,4 million per year
Golden Knights sign Braeden Bowman to a 6-year extension worth US$3,4 million per year

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Golden Knights forward Braeden Bowman signed a six-year contract extension Thursday with an average annual value of $3.4 million in what could be his first full season in Vegas.

The deal would take him through the 2032-33 season.

Bowman, 23, played 54 games for the Golden Knights last season, scoring eight goals with 18 assists. He also played 34 games with club's American Hockey League affiliate in Henderson, Nevada, finishing with 26 goals and 36 assists.

Filling in early last season when Golden Knights captain Mark Stone was injured, Bowman scored goals in three consecutive games and registered at least a point in five straight.

“That's my goal, to become a full-time player for the Knights,” Bowman said Tuesday at the team's golf tournament. “I'm excited. I think the team is looking really good again. Obviously, Vegas always has a strong team. So I'm just trying to establish my identity on the team, and we'll see how it goes.”

The Golden Knights played in the Stanley Cup Final last season, losing to Carolina in six games.

See AP’s full NHL coverage here

LA NACION
Más leídas
  1. Volvió después de 20 años, ganó el Mundial del Alfajor y prepara su desembarco en Buenos Aires
    1

    El Rodeo: la marca catamarqueña que resurgió después de 20 años y ahora apuesta por Buenos Aires

  2. Soledad Silveyra: cómo continúa su salud tras la caída que sufrió y qué dijo su hijo mayor
    2

    Soledad Silveyra: cómo continúa su salud tras la caída que sufrió y qué dijo su hijo mayor

  3. Luz, cámara, Malvinas
    3

    Luz, cámara, Malvinas

  4. A pesar de la apertura del cepo, se extinguen las casas de cambio
    4

    ¿Fin de un clásico argentino?: a pesar de la apertura del cepo, en cuatro años se extinguieron el 65% de las casas de cambio