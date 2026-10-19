Harbaugh says Chargers will evaluate everything after 22-6 loss to Chiefs drops them to 0-6

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Chargers coach Jim Harbaugh vowed to look at every aspect of his operation — including new offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel — after a 22-6 loss to the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday that sent Los Angeles winless into its bye.

The only other team without a victory this season is Miami, which was on its own bye this week.

“We're in a position of needing to look forward and evaluate every part of what we're doing,” Harbaugh said. “The job I'm doing, the job the coaches are doing, the way we're playing, the way we're executing on offense. I mean, all those things we need to evaluate.”

None of them have been very good.

After back-to-back 11-win seasons, the Chargers (0-6) are off to their worst start since 2000, when they matched the 1975 team by dropping their first 11 games. Three of their losses have been by more than one possession, and only once have they eclipsed 17 points: a 30-23 loss to Seattle in which the Chargers trailed 30-13 in the fourth quarter.

Much of the criticism has landed at the feet of McDaniel, the former Dolphins coach, who many considered an upgrade over former offensive coordinator Greg Roman. But the Chargers continued to struggle in Kansas City on Sunday, with Justin Herbert throwing his league-leading eighth interception and the offense managing 259 yards of total offense.

“We're going to look at everything,” Harbaugh said. “I mean, the job I'm doing — it starts with me. The plan is to watch this again with our offensive coaches. I see the effort. I see the work being put into the meetings, on the practice field, and you know, to get that to translate to the field is what's necessary.”

Harbaugh refused to use injuries as an excuse, though nobody would think any less of him if he did.

The Chargers already have offensive linemen Rashawn Slater, Tyler Biadasz and Trey Pipkins on injured reserve, along with tight end David Njoku and linebacker Denzel Perryman. Right tackle Joe Alt (neck) and left guard Kayode Awosika (fibula), wide receiver Tre' Harris (hamstring), cornerback Donte Jackson (hamstring) and safety Derwin James (hamstring) also were inactive Sunday.

Wide receiver Ladd McConkey, who had just returned from a foot injury, was lost in the first half to a concussion. Backup defensive back Deane Leonard joined him in the concussion protocol during the second half.

“That's a tough thing they're going through," Chiefs coach Andy Reid said. "That injury list is about as long of a list as I've seen.”

“There’s no justification. There’s nothing I would say that wouldn’t sound like an excuse. I’m opposed to that to the core, and pointing fingers,” Harbaugh said. “But I believe this is a team game. ... We need to look at it all. Everything we’re doing, how we’re doing it.”

Herbert was just 22 of 37 for 204 yards with an inexplicable interception thrown directly into the hands of Chiefs linebacker Jack Cochrane, who nearly returned it for a touchdown. But in a stat that just might underscore the wide-ranging nature of the Chargers' offensive woes, their quarterback also was their leading rusher, scrambling five times for 26 yards.

Kimani Vidal ran seven times for 21 yards. Omarion Hampton carried seven times for 18.

Asked whether he could have foreseen such a dismal start, Herbert replied: “I'm not much for hypotheticals.”

“The situation is what it is now, and we have to move forward and understand where we are, what we have to do, and do our best to get out of it,” he said. “We've got a bye week next week, and do everything we can, like I said earlier, and then whoever we play next after that, we’ll focus on them and do our best to to win that game. That’s all you can ask for.”

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