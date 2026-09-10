Harry Kane scores in Bayern win as Manchester United victorious on Champions League return

Manchester United is back to winning ways in the Champions League, Como made itself at home with a debut win, and Harry Kane can't stop scoring.

It's been a big week already in the Champions League for Ballon D'Or nominees . Kane scored once and Michael Olise twice in Bayern's 5-0 demolition of last season's sensation Bodø/Glimt. The Norwegian team crumbled in the second half after starting goalkeeper Nikita Haikin went off injured at halftime with the score at 0-0.

Kane heading in Bayern's second goal meant the England striker has now scored in eight consecutive Champions League games stretching back to January.

Bayern's opening goal was scored by Jamal Musiala in his first start since on-field seizures caused by a neurological condition which disrupted his preseason. He celebrated by tapping his head.

Manchester United is back in style

United returned to the Champions League with a bang after a nearly three-year absence from the competition.

Matheus Cunha, Bruno Fernandes, Benjamin Sesko and Lisandro Martinez all scored in the 4-0 rout of Azerbaijan’s Sabah.

It was United’s first game in the Champions League since December 2023.

Cunha fired United ahead at Old Trafford in the 27th. Fernandes and Sesko made it 3-0 by halftime and Martinez scrambled home a fourth after the break.

Como's oldest fans see a debut win

Como's oldest fans had the best seats in the house to see their team beat Leipzig 4-1 in the team's first-ever game in the Champions League.

The Italian club's president Mirwan Surwaso and directors gave up prime seats to fans born in 1950 or earlier. Croatian midfielder Martin Baturina scored the first-ever goal for Como in the competition to set the team on course for the win.

Roma and Fenerbahce both ended long absences from the Champions League but neither could celebrate a winning return in a 1-1 draw earlier Thursday.

Roma had missed seven Champions League seasons since reaching the last 16 in 2018-19, while Fenerbahce was last in Europe's top-tier competition in the 2008-09 campaign.

Roma took the lead on Bryan Cristante's low shot from outside the box in the 39th minute. Fenerbahce left back Archie Brown moved into a center forward position and looked like a natural striker as he flicked the ball over the goalkeeper to level the score in the 48th. Nathan Aké headed against the bar late on with a chance to win the game for Fenerbahce.

United States full back Sergiño Dest scored for PSV Eindhoven off a low cross in a 1-1 draw with Shakhtar Donetsk after Gleiker Mendoza had opened the scoring for the Ukrainian team.

Lens scored twice in stoppage time to win 3-2 at Slavia Prague, which twice took the lead despite having a player sent off at the start of the second half.

See AP’s full soccer coverage here