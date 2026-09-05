Heintschel throws 7 touchdown passes, ties school record in lopsided Pitt win, 59-14

PITTSBURGH (AP) — Sophomore Mason Heintschel threw seven touchdown passes, tying the school record, and Pittsburgh rolled to a 59-14 win against Miami (Ohio) on Saturday.

Heintschel, a true sophomore, equaled the school record set by Pete Gonzalez against Rutgers on Oct. 25, 1997.

Heintschel, who won the job midway through the season last year, completed 31 of 41 passes for 453 yards. His seven touchdowns went to seven different receivers during his first season-opening start.

Pitt scored on its first three possessions and outgained Miami 219-15 in the first quarer, as the RedHawks failed to pick up a first down on three possessions. The Panthers converted all four third downs during their first three possessions en route to an early 21-0 lead.

Heintschel threw first-quarter touchdowns to Malik Knight and Ja’Kyrian Turner, while Justin Cook scored on a 50-yard run and Elijah Lagg had a second-quarter score. Heintschel threw touchdowns on Pitt’s first three second-half drives, connecting with Blue Hicks, Censere Lee and Bryce Yates, before the record-tying score to Damon Ferguson Jr. in the fourth.

Antonio Chadha’s 58-yard field goal tied the school record as Pitt closed the first half with a 31-14 lead. The kick equaled the mark set by Ben Sauls and Alex Kessman.

Redshirt freshman David McComb threw a 75-yard touchdown pass and junior Damarion Witten rushed for a score for Miami.

Heintschel’s evolution

Last season, Heintschel threw for more than 300 yards in five of his first six starts before struggling in the final month during blowout losses against Notre Dame and Miami.

Heintschel appeared patient and confident while rotating through his reads during Pitt’s season opener. He eluded a sack on third-and-11 and completed a 31-yard pass to Lee, which set up Knight’s touchdown two plays later.

On Pitt’s second drive, Heintschel broke free from two sacks and completed a short pass to Knight for a first down. Two plays later, Cook broke free for a touchdown.

He found a wide-open Turner on a swing pass from the backfield for a 45-yard score and connected with Hicks, Lee, Yates and Ferguson Jr. for long touchdowns in the second half.

Panther targets

Pitt faced a shortage of wide receivers after losing Kenny Johnson and Poppi Williams, but Hicks, Lee and Knight helped fill the void.

Hicks, who caught five passes for 114 yards, returns after averaging 17.4 yards per catch last season. Knight and Lee, both transfers from Western Carolina, combined to catch 10 passes for 139 yards and two scores.

The takeaway

Miami: The RedHawks, who have appeared in the Mid-American Conference championship game the last three seasons, look to regroup during their home opener on Saturday against Holy Cross.

Pitt: The Panthers had an outside shot to reach the College Football Playoff and ACC title game last season before losses to Miami and Notre Dame. Pitt plays four of its next five games at Acrisure Stadium in a wide-open race for the ACC.

Up next

Pitt hosts UCF on Saturday.

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