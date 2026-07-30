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How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 7/30/2026

Microsoft's AI-driven profits fueled a powerful Wall Street rebound; major indexes surged and AI stocks recovered

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How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 30 de julio de 2026
How major US stock indexes fared Thursday 30 de julio de 2026SPENCER PLATT - GETTY IMAGES NORTH AMERICA

A monster day for Microsoft following signals that its big spending on AI is translating into profits led a powerful rebound on Wall Street, while AI stocks regained some of their sharp recent losses.

The S&P 500 rallied 1.7% Thursday and more than recovered its drop from the prior day. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 1.2%, and the Nasdaq composite jumped 2.8%.

Microsoft delivered a bigger profit than analysts expected, which helped offset Meta Platforms’s drop after it raised its forecast for AI investments.

Longer-term Treasury yields held relatively steady a day after soaring on worries about inflation. Oil prices eased.

On Thursday:

The S&P 500 rose 121.48 points, or 1.7%, to 7,437.63.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 613.92 points, or 1.2%, to 52,208.06.

The Nasdaq composite rose 679.24 points, or 2.8%, to 24,122.18.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies rose 39.79 points, or 1.4%, to 2,946.10.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is up 25.65 points, or 0.3%.

The Dow is up 260.81 points, or 0.5%.

The Nasdaq is up 146.35 points, or 0.6%.

The Russell 2000 is up 16.10 points, or 0.5%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 592.13 points, or 8.6%.

The Dow is up 4,144.77 points, or 8.6%.

The Nasdaq is up 1,880.19 points, or 8.1%.

The Russell 2000 is up 464.19 points, or 18.7%.

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