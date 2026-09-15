How major US stock indexes fared Tuesday 9/15/2026

The U.S. stock market slipped as oil prices and the bond market cranked up the pressure on Wall Street.

The S&P 500 fell 0.4% Tuesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average dropped 0.6%, and the Nasdaq composite sank 0.8%.

They felt pressure as the yield on the 10-year Treasury climbed with oil prices. Higher yields mean everyone must pay more in interest to borrow money, which slows the overall economy. They also make people less willing to pay high prices for stocks because they can earn more from sitting in bonds, which are considered safer investments.

On Tuesday:

The S&P 500 fell 34.25 points, or 0.4%, to 7,585.73.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 328.09 points, or 0.6%, to 52,093.11.

The Nasdaq composite fell 204.84 points, or 0.8%, to 25,981.57.

The Russell 2000 index of smaller companies fell 21.95 points, or 0.8%, to 2,870.29.

For the week:

The S&P 500 is down 71.25 points, or 0.9%.

The Dow is down 480.18 points, or 0.9%.

The Nasdaq is down 351.46 points, or 1.3%.

The Russell 2000 is down 33.66 points, or 1.2%.

For the year:

The S&P 500 is up 740.23 points, or 10.8%.

The Dow is up 4,029.82 points, or 8.4%.

The Nasdaq is up 2,739.58 points, or 11.8%.

The Russell 2000 is up 388.38 points, or 15.6%.