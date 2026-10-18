Hurricane warning: Miami poised for No. 1 after 5 of the top 7 teams lose in historic Top 25 day

After a weekend never before seen for teams in the Associated Press Top 25, a major shakeup is on tap in the college football poll on Sunday.

Five of the top seven teams in the rankings — No. 1 Georgia, No. 2 Notre Dame, No. 5 Indiana, No. 6 Alabama and No. 7 Texas — lost on the same day in the regular season for the first time in the history of the poll that began in 1936 . It’s the first time Nos. 1 and 2 lost on the same day in the regular season since 2012 and eight Top 25 teams lost in all.

No. 3 Miami (6-0) was among the survivors — barely. The Hurricanes are set to take over the top poll spot for the first time since 2002 after beating rival Florida State 43-35 in a double-overtime thriller.

If they do, the Hurricanes can only hope to do better than the No. 1 team has the last two weeks; Texas and Georgia lost to unranked teams, the first time that's happened in consecutive weeks since 1990.

Also up for possible promotions are No. 4 Ohio State (6-1), which beat the Hoosiers 19-15, No. 8 BYU (6-0), which knocked off Notre Dame 28-24; No. 9 Mississippi (5-1), which routed No. 13 Missouri 31-3; and No. 10 Texas Tech (6-0), which beat Arizona State 53-25.

It could be quite a day for the Big 12, with No. 11 Utah (6-0) among the unbeaten after holding off Colorado 27-24.

The questions include be how far Georgia, Notre Dame and Indiana might fall after close losses. Alabama and Texas now have two losses each and No. 14 Tennessee (6-1) is in line for a step up after beating the Crimson Tide 26-10.

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