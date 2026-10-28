Iran hails Tehran security talks as a step toward regional dialogue, and other Mideast news

A meeting of high-level security officials from Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey was a step toward dialogue and peace, Iran's top diplomat said, while stressing that regional security should be handled by the countries themselves rather than outside intervention.

Separately, Egypt's foreign minister held talks with his counterparts from Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates as part of Cairo's efforts to de-escalate tensions. Egypt has pledged military support for Riyadh against attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels.

Here is the latest news from the Middle East on Wednesday. Read our full coverage here .

Iran hails regional meeting as step toward dialogue

A meeting between Iran and Saudi Arabia, Pakistan and Turkey in Tehran on Monday provided an opportunity to advance dialogue and regional peace, Iran’s top diplomat said.

In comments posted on social media, Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi also said the countries should be responsible for their own security without the military presence of “extra-regional powers.”

The talks came amid growing speculation about the return to all-out war and as Saudi Arabia continues to face repeated attacks from the Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen.

Araghchi did not elaborate on the details of the meeting.

Iran repeatedly attacked neighboring Gulf Arab countries during the war that started on Feb. 28. It claimed it was targeting U.S. facilities and interests in the region. The Gulf countries said Iran had also attacked civilian facilities and infrastructure.

Egypt in talks with Saudi and UAE officials to contain tensions

Egypt’s top diplomat discussed efforts to contain the crisis in the region in telephone calls with his Saudi and Emirati counterparts, against the backdrop of increasing tensions, Egypt’s Foreign Ministry said.

Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty discussed political solutions to the ongoing crisis with Saudi Prince Faisal bin Farhan and Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan of the UAE, according to Foreign Ministry statements.

Egypt said this month it will provide Saudi Arabia with military support to defend the kingdom against attacks by Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen. The decision was made by the country’s highest security body, then approved earlier this week by the country’s lawmakers in a closed-door vote.

Egypt’s president insisted that the military support to the kingdom will strictly be defensive.

This report will be updated throughout the day as new developments emerge.