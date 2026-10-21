Islanders score 3 1st-period goals, beat Ducks 3-2 for 2nd straight win
The home team defeated the visiting club three to two; the result secures a second consecutive win for the franchise
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NEW YORK (AP) — Ondrej Palat, Viktor Eklund and Simon Holmstrom scored first-period goals and the New York Islanders beat the Anaheim Ducks 3-2 on Tuesday night for their second straight victory.
Ilya Sorokin made 15 saves to help the Islanders improve to 3-0-1 in their last four games.
Frank Vatrano and Alex Killorn scored for Anaheim, which lost its fourth straight game. Lukas Dostal finished with 22 saves.
Palat opened the scoring with 6:21 left in the first period. Jean-Gabriel Pageau found Palat streaking toward the net, and the forward fired a wrist shot past Dostal.
Eklund doubled the lead less than three minutes later. Emil Heineman floated a wrist shot from the blue line, and Eklund corralled the loose puck and buried it for his second goal of the season.
Vatrano pulled the Ducks within a goal 49 seconds later, lifting a backhander past Sorokin off a feed from A.J. Greer.
Holmstrom restored New York’s two-goal advantage with a power-play goal with 1:18 left in the first, deflecting Mathew Schaefer’s shot from the point past Dostal.
Killorn pulled Anaheim within a goal with 2:40 remaining in the third.
Up next
Ducks: At New Jersey Thursday night.
Islanders: Host Los Angeles on Thursday night.
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