BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jack Riley had 19 points in Western Illinois’ 66-46 win over Canisius on Sunday.

Riley had 12 rebounds for the Leathernecks (2-6). Danny Stephens added 13 points while going 4 of 9 (3 for 6 from 3-point range) while they also had three steals. Tayelor Moore had 11 points.

Preist Ryan led the way for the Golden Griffins (4-4) with 17 points and 13 rebounds. Clinton Efinda added 13 points for Canisius. Will Fowler also had six points.

Up next

Western Illinois’ next game is Saturday against Coastal Carolina on the road, and Canisius visits UIC on Sunday.

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.