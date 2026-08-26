Jackson Holliday shines for Orioles at Busch Stadium, where his dad starred for the Cardinals

ST. LOUIS (AP) — Jackson Holliday has a lot of memories of Busch Stadium. He made some more on Tuesday night.

Playing his first pro game where his dad, Matt, starred for seven seasons, Holliday the tone as the Orioles pounded the St. Louis Cardinals 13-1 . Baltimore's leadoff man had three hits, reached four times, scored twice and drove in a run while playing in front of his dad and family.

“Obviously, a dream come true of getting to grow up in a baseball family and always shagged (balls) for seven straight years out here,” Holliday said before the game. “So, to be able to play here is special.”

Holliday reached on an error in the first and singled in his next three at-bats. His hits started a four-run third and an eight-run fifth.

Holliday has had his share of struggles since being taken No. 1 overall in the 2022 amateur draft. He had a .229 batting average with 28 homers and 104 RBIs in 1,012 career at-bats entering the game.

But he is looking more comfortable since moving into the leadoff role earlier this month.

“It’s been fun to watch him go, and also manage the at-bat is the biggest thing for me,” Orioles manager Craig Albernaz said. “Like getting good pitches to hit, working the count, and not trying to do too much, just hitting the ball (all) over the field.”

Pete Alonso was the main beneficiary of Holliday’s success, with four hits and four RBIs, including a three-run homer.

“When you get a guy with talent like that getting pitches in the zone consistently, it just kind of breeds for success, and I think that’s a really good spot for him,” Alonso said.

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