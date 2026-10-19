Jaguars appear ready to phase out speedy receiver Brian Thomas Jr. after Wembley woes

The Jacksonville Jaguars appear ready to phase out speedy receiver Brian Thomas Jr.

The third-year pro played a career-low 15 snaps in a 34-31 loss to Houston at Wembley Stadium in London on Sunday, creating more opportunities for two-way standout Travis Hunter and rookie Josh Cameron.

Thomas, the 23rd overall pick in the 2024 draft, was targeted twice but failed to catch either pass. The first one was a clear drop on the opening series. His cleats slipped out from under him on the second one at the end of the first half, negating a play that would have put the Jaguars (4-2) in field-goal range with a second remaining.

Thomas didn’t get back on the field in the second half and declined to speak to reporters after the game.

Jaguars coach Liam Coen said confidence in Thomas was “week to week.”

“Guys have to step up and make plays,” he added.

Thomas hasn’t made nearly enough the past two seasons.

He had 48 receptions on 91 targets in 2025, catching just 47.3% of the balls thrown his way. He tied for second in the NFL with 10 drops and had several more in which he short-armed attempts or stopped running. He even ducked while going for one pass in the end zone.

He finished with 707 yards receiving and two touchdowns a year after hauling in 87 passes for 1,282 yards and 10 TDs and making the Pro Bowl as a rookie.

No one — not even Thomas — could figure out exactly why he seemed off all season. He acknowledged the death of former college teammate Kyren Lacy in April 2025 weighed on his mind. And the mounting drops definitely affected his confidence.

He looked as if he would bounce back this season, but he dropped two passes at Denver in Week 2 and landed back in the doghouse in London.

“This game is funny,” quarterback Trevor Lawrence said. “It doesn’t always work exactly how you want it to. … The ball will find him. It will come his way. He’s too good of a player for it not to. Just keep working, which he’s done. So just keep showing up, and we’re going to get through it.”

Cameron (36 snaps) more than doubled Thomas’ time on the field against the Texans, and Hunter played a season-high nine snaps on offense.

Hunter’s talent showed with four receptions for 59 yards and a touchdown on offense and an interception on defense. He became just the fifth player in the Super Bowl era, including the playoffs, to both score a touchdown and intercept a pass in the same game.

Thomas, meanwhile, watched from the sideline.

“I’m right here with him whenever he needs help,” Hunter said. “Continue to uplift yourself no matter the circumstances you’re in, no matter the mental space you’re in right now, just continue to believe in yourself. You got to this point from being yourself and continue to just do that.”

What’s working

The Jaguars converted 7 of 12 times on third down against Houston, raising their season total to 47.9%. That ranks third in the league behind San Francisco and Cincinnati. If it keeps up, it would be the highest conversion rate in the team’s 32-year history.

It’s an indication of growth for Lawrence in his second year in Coen’s system.

What needs help

Jacksonville didn’t get a sack against Houston and notched just one the previous week against Philadelphia.

The Jaguars have 11 sacks, which ranks tied for 19th in the league. It’s not enough return on investment for a team spending nearly $50 million this season on defensive ends Josh Hines-Allen and Travon Walker. Hines-Allen has 1 ½ sacks; Walker has two.

Stock up

Rookie tight end Nate Boerkircher made a one-handed catch for his first career touchdown against Houston. It came on a jump pass from Lawrence in the third quarter. It was a sign of progress for the second-round draft pick from Nebraska who now has six receptions for 52 yards.

Stock down

Cornerbacks Jarrian Jones, Jourdan Lewis and Hunter combined to give up 10 catches for 215 yards and a touchdown. Jones and Hunter also were flagged for pass interference, penalties that set up TDs.

Injuries

With a bye week ahead, the Jaguars hope to get cornerback Montaric Brown (hamstring) and long snapper Ross Matiscik (shoulder) back before a Nov. 1 game against Indianapolis.

Key number

11 — number of consecutive games the Jaguars have won against the Colts in Jacksonville.

Next steps

Jaguars have extra time to come up with better ways to use Thomas in the passing game.

AP NFL: https://apnews.com/hub/NFL