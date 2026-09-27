Jahmyr Gibbs' 3rd touchdown with 2:25 left lifts Lions to 31-24 win over Jets

DETROIT (AP) — Jahmyr Gibbs had a go-ahead 11-yard reception with 2:25 left for his third touchdown of the game and the Detroit Lions held on to beat the New York Jets 31-24 on Sunday.

The Lions (2-1) leaned on Gibbs a lot — on the ground and through the year — and he delivered another fantastic performance. The dynamic running back had 20 carries for 99 yards with 17- and 1-yard touchdown runs in the second half, along with seven receptions for 65 yards and score.

The Jets (1-2) overcame a 14-point deficit in the fourth quarter with Geno Smith's 4-yard touchdown pass to Jeremy Ruckert, a 23-yard throw to Garrett Wilson and a 2-point conversion pass to Sterling Shepard to make it 24-all.

New York's defense — led by head coach Aaron Glenn, Detroit's former defensive coordinator — then had two blown coverages as Goff and Gibbs marched the Lions down the field to quickly regain the lead.

With a chance to tie or perhaps go for the win, the Jets were on the Detroit 28 when Smith lost a fumble after blitzing safety Chuck Clark sacked him. That sealed it for the Lions.

Smith finished 31 of 37 for 321 yards with three touchdowns and no interceptions. Wilson had 10 catches for 107 yards and a TD, but was on the sideline on the final offensive play after getting banged up.

Goff was 25 of 32 for 269 yards with two touchdowns and no turnovers.

The Lions got off to a slow start against Glenn, who was Dan Campbell's defensive coordinator from 2021 through 2024. Detroit put the ball in Gibbs' hands to set up Jake Bates' 30-yard field goal early in the second quarter.

New York's offense suddenly started moving the ball on the ensuing possession as Smith completed passes on four straight snaps for 72 yards. Rookie Kenyon Sadiq fully extended on a 24-yard touchdown catch in tight coverage put the Jets up 7-3. Sadiq had seven receptions for 105 yards and the score.

Detroit converted a fourth-and-2 from the New York 9 with a pass to Isaac TeSlaa to set up Goff's 4-yard toss to Amon-Ra St. Brown's back shoulder for a 10-7 lead late in the first half.

It extended Goff's streak with a touchdown pass to 26 games and was St. Brown's fifth catch for a score in 10 quarters this season.

Injuries

Jets: RB Breece Hall left with a thigh injury. ... LG Dylan Parham hurt a knee.

Up next

Jets: At Chicago next Sunday.

Lions: At Carolina next Sunday night.

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